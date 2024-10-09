Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 903.8% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 192,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 173,308 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,925,000 after buying an additional 68,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at $9,645,755.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTWO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.07. 59,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,132. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.34 and a 52 week high of $171.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

