Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.78. The stock had a trading volume of 394,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,831,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

