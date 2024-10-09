Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA VIOO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $106.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,045. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
