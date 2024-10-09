Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Has $279,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,681,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 327.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after acquiring an additional 299,667 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 564,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 217,159 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 861,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,559,000 after acquiring an additional 158,263 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $60.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,490. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $60.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.