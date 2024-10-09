Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Has $482,000 Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 16.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Lennar by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 7.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Lennar by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $177.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Lennar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $164.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Shares of LEN stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.13. 324,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,064,332. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.74 and its 200 day moving average is $165.92. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

