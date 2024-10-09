Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.4% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Instrumental Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.81. The company had a trading volume of 642,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,075,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $608.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.