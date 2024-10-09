Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $260,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 107.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 5,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $520.37. 145,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.87. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $340.49 and a twelve month high of $528.02.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $557.08.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

