Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 26.9% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 10,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 150,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,400,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $527.21. The company had a trading volume of 384,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,892. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.78. The company has a market capitalization of $477.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $529.92.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

