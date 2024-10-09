Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases New Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $6,330,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Fortune Brands Innovations by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FBIN stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. 57,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,976. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.80.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

