Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 89 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,394,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.45.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,015,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,921,520. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $276.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

