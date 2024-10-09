Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC Takes $207,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 964.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,945. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $90.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.95.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.