East Star Resources (LON:EST) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Should You Sell?

East Star Resources Plc (LON:EST – Get Free Report) shares were down 13.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 59,977,277 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,288% from the average daily volume of 2,511,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.27 ($0.02).

East Star Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -120.00 and a beta of -0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.74.

About East Star Resources

(Get Free Report)

East Star Resources Plc focuses on the discovery and development of gold, copper, and rare earth metals in Kazakhstan. It undertakes an exploration program, including nine licenses covering 1,321.5 square kilometer in three mineral districts. The company was formerly known as East Star Resources Limited and changed its name to East Star Resources Plc in March 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for East Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.