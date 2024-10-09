eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) CEO Jamie Iannone Sells 5,625 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Get eBay alerts:

Jamie Iannone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $371,756.25.

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $67.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after acquiring an additional 189,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after acquiring an additional 838,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after acquiring an additional 530,941 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EBAY

eBay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.