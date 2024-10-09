Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY) Trading Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:TPAY – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.90 and last traded at $25.32. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.61.
Ecofin Digital Payments Infrastructure Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32.
