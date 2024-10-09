Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week

Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Eigenpie mstETH has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Eigenpie mstETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,496.01 or 0.04007911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eigenpie mstETH has a market capitalization of $559.35 million and approximately $20,984.17 worth of Eigenpie mstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Eigenpie mstETH Token Profile

Eigenpie mstETH’s total supply is 224,099 tokens. Eigenpie mstETH’s official Twitter account is @eigenpiexyz_io. The official website for Eigenpie mstETH is www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.

Buying and Selling Eigenpie mstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Eigenpie mstETH (MSTETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Eigenpie mstETH has a current supply of 224,099.32859905. The last known price of Eigenpie mstETH is 2,496.00668133 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $104,009.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.eigenlayer.magpiexyz.io/restake.”

