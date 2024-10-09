Eight Capital Analysts Give Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) a C$270.00 Price Target

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) received a C$270.00 price target from stock analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$240.00 to C$255.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$208.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WCN

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.0 %

TSE:WCN traded up C$2.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$247.81. The stock had a trading volume of 51,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,189. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections has a 1-year low of C$174.74 and a 1-year high of C$253.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$247.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$237.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.61 by C$0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of C$3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 9.9808652 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Susan Rhea Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.13, for a total transaction of C$358,262.60. In related news, Senior Officer Susan Rhea Netherton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.13, for a total transaction of C$358,262.60. Also, Senior Officer Mary Anne Whitney sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.05, for a total value of C$2,902,254.12. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,671 shares of company stock valued at $6,073,683. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.