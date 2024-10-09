Elastos (ELA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.51 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $1.77 or 0.00002869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Elastos has a total market cap of $39.51 million and $420,901.68 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos launched on August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,697,485 coins and its circulating supply is 22,287,091 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is elastos.info/news. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

