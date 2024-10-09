Electroneum Market Capitalization Tops $40.59 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $40.59 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000709 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

