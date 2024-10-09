Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Shares Up 9.5% – Time to Buy?

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) was up 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,935 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 4,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Get Electronic Systems Technology alerts:

Electronic Systems Technology Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. Electronic Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 21.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.95%.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company’s ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computer networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.