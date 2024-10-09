Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Increased by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $49,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,759,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $977.35.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $913.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $901.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $849.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $547.61 and a 12 month high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

