Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Holdings Lowered by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price (up from $892.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $977.35.

NYSE:LLY opened at $916.73 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $547.61 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $871.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $904.41 and a 200-day moving average of $850.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

