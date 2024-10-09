ELIS Price Reaches $0.12 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and $9,526.79 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 37.4% against the dollar. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008365 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00014518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,781.27 or 0.99991805 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00007014 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11943941 USD and is up 23.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,153.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

