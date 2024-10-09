ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.44 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $23.44 million and $9,525.95 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ELIS has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar. One ELIS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00008379 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014647 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,555.32 or 1.00127258 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001026 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007347 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.11943941 USD and is up 23.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $26,153.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

