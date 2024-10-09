EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Shares Up 1.1% – Time to Buy?

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.81 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 264,034 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 286,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Get EMX Royalty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of EMX Royalty from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Our Latest Report on EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $199.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 0.84.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that EMX Royalty Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 817.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EMX Royalty by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 115,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,508 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Free Report)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMX Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMX Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.