enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.16. 104,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,211,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Monday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised enCore Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd.

enCore Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.21 million, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of -0.02.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Research analysts predict that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On enCore Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 93.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 49,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 143,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of enCore Energy by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 123,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 37,377 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of enCore Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

enCore Energy Company Profile

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

