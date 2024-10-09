Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.60 and last traded at $23.61. Approximately 171,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 533,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Endava from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Endava from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $42.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Endava in the first quarter valued at $27,622,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Endava by 2.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,262,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Endava by 26.5% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

