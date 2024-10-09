Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Stock Price Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Endeavour Mining plc (LON:EDV – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,673 ($21.90) and last traded at GBX 1,676 ($21.93). Approximately 3,410,039 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 567,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,793 ($23.47).
The stock has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -3,090.74 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,671.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,686.98.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is presently -11,481.48%.
Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It primarily holds a portfolio of projects in Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, and Mali. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
