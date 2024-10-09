Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Endurance Gold Co. (CVE:EDG – Get Free Report) was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 51,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Endurance Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$23.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16.

About Endurance Gold

Endurance Gold Corporation focuses on the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. It explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and rare earth metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

