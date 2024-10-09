Energi (NRG) Market Cap Reaches $4.79 Million

Energi (NRG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $0.0588 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.79 million and $381,712.35 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00042854 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012926 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006970 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,449,532 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

