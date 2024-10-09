Energi Price Down 14.8% This Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0575 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $4.69 million and $383,060.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042611 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007589 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00006998 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 81,499,672 coins and its circulating supply is 81,499,567 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

