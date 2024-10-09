Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.09, but opened at $15.54. Enlight Renewable Energy shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 803 shares.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.48.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy during the second quarter worth $253,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enlight Renewable Energy during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

