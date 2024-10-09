Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 2,730 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,429,307.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $335,787.06.
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04.
- On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20.
- On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ ELVN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.
Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
