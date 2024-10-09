Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CEO Samuel Kintz Sells 2,730 Shares

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel Kintz sold 2,730 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,033,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,429,307.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Samuel Kintz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,206 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $335,787.06.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Samuel Kintz sold 526 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $14,486.04.

On Monday, August 26th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $274,680.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Samuel Kintz sold 2,270 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $62,561.20.

On Thursday, July 25th, Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $299,040.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ELVN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.15. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 87.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W upgraded Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ELVN

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.