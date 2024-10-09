Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.

On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $103,147.50.

On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $50,660.00.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23.

On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. On average, research analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

