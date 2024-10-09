Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) CFO Benjamin Hohl Sells 1,270 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $34,937.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Benjamin Hohl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 4th, Benjamin Hohl sold 10,218 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $281,097.18.
- On Friday, September 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $103,147.50.
- On Monday, September 30th, Benjamin Hohl sold 2,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $50,660.00.
- On Tuesday, August 27th, Benjamin Hohl sold 4,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $95,795.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Benjamin Hohl sold 991 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $27,282.23.
- On Monday, July 29th, Benjamin Hohl sold 5,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $140,070.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Benjamin Hohl sold 3,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $75,210.00.
Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ELVN stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,489,000. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,657,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics
About Enliven Therapeutics
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Enliven Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- NVIDIA’s AI Dominance: Why Analysts Predict Major Upside Ahead
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- These Stocks Are Using Buybacks to Unlock Big Gains for Investors
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- This Is the Entry Into PepsiCo You’ve Been Waiting For
Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.