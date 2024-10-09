Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN) Director Richard A. Heyman Sells 2,825 Shares of Stock

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) Director Richard A. Heyman sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $77,715.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,657.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ELVN opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $9,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Enliven Therapeutics by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 713,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after buying an additional 305,397 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,489,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

