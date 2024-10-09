Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENPH. BNP Paribas raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.49.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.81. 937,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,281. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $73.49 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 40,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.