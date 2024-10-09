Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRO) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.50. 16,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 16,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.40.

Enstar Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

