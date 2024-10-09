Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENTG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $110.06 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $84.13 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Entegris had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $812.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In related news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 15,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,265. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

