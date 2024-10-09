Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.31 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 329,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,327,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JRM Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 505,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Get Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.