Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises
In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.
Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
