Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51. The stock has a market cap of $655.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eos Energy Enterprises

In other news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo acquired 52,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $75,504.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 909,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Bornstein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,929 shares in the company, valued at $222,513.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Mastrangelo purchased 52,800 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $75,504.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,003.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 74.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 18,735 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 52.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.