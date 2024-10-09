Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Country Trust Bank

Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $35,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,428,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new position in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $872.51 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $677.80 and a 12 month high of $914.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $840.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $792.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a PE ratio of 87.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.91%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,559,334.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $734,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,900. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,043 shares of company stock valued at $8,282,119. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equinix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $825.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $903.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.