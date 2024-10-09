Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Huntsman Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:HUN)

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Huntsman from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Huntsman from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

HUN opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -44.79 and a beta of 1.00. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $27.01.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Huntsman by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 742,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 267,729 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Huntsman by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.6% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 152,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

