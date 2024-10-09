Ergo (ERG) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $50.95 million and approximately $211,759.88 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001077 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,754.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $321.10 or 0.00528516 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.71 or 0.00106507 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.34 or 0.00244164 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00029825 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00029543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00072339 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 77,862,363 coins and its circulating supply is 77,862,888 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

