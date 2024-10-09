Ethena Staked USDe Price Down 0% Over Last Week (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for $1.10 or 0.00001815 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion and approximately $7.17 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethena Staked USDe

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,144,676,237 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena Staked USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena Staked USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,135,859,490.6048577. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.10305078 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $6,672,319.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena Staked USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethena Staked USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena Staked USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

