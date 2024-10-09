Ethena USDe Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Ethena USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena USDe has a total market cap of $2.45 billion and approximately $28.23 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethena USDe has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00254938 BTC.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,458,323,377 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,461,102,544.2832637. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99829009 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $77,474,533.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethena USDe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

