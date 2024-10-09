Ethereum Classic (ETC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $85.15 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $18.40 or 0.00029599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.74 billion and approximately $85.15 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,156.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.15 or 0.00524722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.57 or 0.00105493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.66 or 0.00245598 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00030298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00073238 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,066,622 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org/news. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.