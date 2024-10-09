Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $2,368.87 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,368.87 or 0.03904877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $285.16 billion and approximately $14.80 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00042616 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007572 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011779 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00012825 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,379,988 coins. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

