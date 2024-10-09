Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 11,248 Shares of Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,210.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 4th, Opaleye Management Inc. bought 16,852 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $114,088.04.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 57,500 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $267,375.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ETON opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $3.98. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.62% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETON shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 41,469 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $362,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $420,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 18,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $658,000. 27.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.