ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (AMND) to Issue Dividend of $0.71 on October 21st

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.70.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.37. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $49.90.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Company Profile
