ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.70.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.
About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN
