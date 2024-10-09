ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Raises Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.7085 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.70.

Shares of ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.71. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN has a one year low of $38.04 and a one year high of $49.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37.

About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN

The ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN due July 19, 2050 (AMND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian Midstream Energy Dividend index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of North American midstream energy stocks and MLPs that pay regular cash dividends. AMND was launched on Jul 15, 2020 and is issued by ETRACS.

