ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA) Announces Dividend of $0.59

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMNA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.5907 per share on Monday, October 21st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a boost from ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.59.
ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of AMNA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 204 shares, compared to its average volume of 275. ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $50.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14.
About ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy Index ETN
Featured Articles
